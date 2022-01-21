Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' To Become His First Multilingual Project With Bengali Release? Read

With Bollywood looking to expand its audience across languages, many big-budgeted projects are being released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other dubbed versions. However, with Ajay Devgn's latest sports drama Maidaan, makers are tapping into the Bengali market as well. According to Mid-Day reports, the film's Bengali release also comes as West Bengal is keenly passionate about football, especially the youth.

Ajay will step into the shoes of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, with the film chronicling Indian football's golden era. Directed by Amit Sharma, it also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to witness a Bengali release

A source told the publication how football is garnering prominence as a sport, with states like Goa, Kerala, Hyderabad, even West Bengal being passionate about it. So in order to cater to the youth, the film's makers have made the appropriate decision. If this move comes to fruition, it would mark Ajay Devgn’s first multilingual project.

The director is currently completing the film's patchwork ahead of its release in June 2022. The source added that Ajay has concluded filming the football matches as well as the climax tracing India-South Korea's final match of the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. The director and his crew will be flying to Rome, Helsinki, and Melbourne to film the international matches as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves.

The film is being bankrolled by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bayview Projects. The film faced myriad postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Ajay announced the film's release date in September last year. He wrote," "Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June 2022."

More on Ajay Devgn's work front

The actor is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. He will also be seen in the official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, as well as the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor is also directing, producing, and starring in Runway 34.

