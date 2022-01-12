Ajay Devgn is all set to step into the shoes of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim for his upcoming sports drama Maidaan. The movie chronicles Indian football's golden era, charting the journey of Rahim and his team. Ahead of its release, producer Boney Kapoor gave a sneak-peek into the preparation work for the work, where an expert can be seen narrating the nuances of a football ground via a miniature.

One can also see a group of people intently listening to the expert, while others taking notes as he describes the various camera positionings among other things. The biographical film is being helmed by Amit Sharma, while Zee Studios is producing the film in collaboration with Bayview Projects.

Boney Kapoor gives a glimpse into prep work for Maidaan

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 12, the producer shared the video encompassing the intricate workings in a football stadium. For the caption, he wrote, "Miniature of the stadium & the football ground for Maidaan." Take a look.

Meanwhile, the sports drama is being highly awaited by fans ever since it was announced more than two years ago. The film faced myriad postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Ajay announced the film's release date in September last year. Sharing the film's poster, Ajay wrote, "Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022."

The whole team of the film also surprised Ajay as he clocked 30 years in the film industry last November. In a video uploaded by the makers, one can see Ajay receiving a standing ovation as he enters the film's sets.

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film would release in four languages: Hindi, Malayalam Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Ajay is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He will also be seen in the official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, as well as the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor is also directing, producing and starring in Runway 34.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN/ @BONEYKAPOOR)