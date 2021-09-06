Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' To Commence Last Leg Of Shoot, Makers To Reconstruct Sets; Reports

Ajay Devgn's biographical sports film Maidaan has faced a tumultuous shooting schedule with several roadblocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a cyclone that ravaged Mumbai. However, the team is set to witness better days as they move towards the film's last leg of shooting, which will reportedly take place in October. Ahead of the 25-days schedule of the Amit Sharma directorial, a major task of rebuilding the destroyed sets will start by the third week of this month.

Maidaan to commence shoot

The Devgn-starrer is centred on the life of the late Syed Abdul Rahim who had coached and managed the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Now, as per a Mid-Day report, the makers have a tedious task ahead of the final shooting leg - rebuilding the sets. Sources told the publication that the makeshift stadium in Madh Island, which was destroyed in May due to Cyclone Tauktae will have to be built from scratch before Ajay resumes shoot.

The source also revealed that the rebuilding process will commence from mid-September, while the shoot begins around October 25 and is set to go on till the first week of December. The movie's climax, which recreates the iconic 1962 Asian Games final match in Jakarta, where India bagged a gold medal, will feature Ajay. Three more matches, including the semi-final of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics have also been apparently lined up by Amit.

The movie, which is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, reportedly conducted week-long filming without Ajay, shooting bits of the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games, where Yugoslavia thrashed India in the preliminary round. To create the damp conditions of the field in Helsinki, the team shot on rainy days.

More about the Ajay Devgn starrer

The National Award Winner Amit Ravindernath Sharma's directorial is based on Indian football's global era, where the team was led by football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn's character). The movie is being produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bayview Projects LLP and will also star Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh planned to appear in the film but due to her young look, the makers felt she wouldn't fit the motherly role she was asked to essay. Her role then went to Priyamani.

Ajay, who was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, will now be also be seen in his directorial Mayday. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh and is set for a 2022 theatrical release. He is also set to star in Indra Kumar’s Thank God.

(IMAGE- MAIDAANOFFICIAL/ INSTA)