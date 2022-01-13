Ajay Devgn's Photos Seeking Blessings At Sabarimala Temple In Kerala Go Viral; See Pics

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday. This came to notice after the pictures went viral on social media. The 52-year-old wore a black ensemble and carried a traditional bundle on his head that a devotee brings to the shrine. As per the reports, the Singham actor trekked the Sabarimala hills from Pamba. He also offered prayers at Malikappuram temple, which is near Lord Ayyappa's shrine.

Official sources revealed that the actor was accompanied by a team of pilgrims. According to sources, for 11 days, Devgn slept on a chattai (mat) on the floor and wore black. In the temple, Ajay was also spotted wearing a black shawl and black trousers and a Rudra mala around his neck. The Sooryavanshi actor had to follow a month-long ritual as per the norms of the temple like eating restrictions, sleeping on the floor, and many more. As per the reports, Ajay followed all the norms to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. In the viral picture, Ajay could be seen barefoot, which is also a part of the ritual.

Earlier, in the day, Ajay took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip in which he wore the same black kurta-pyjama with a black shawl and Rudra mala around his neck. He captioned the post, "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa."

Ajay pens a strong message for youth on National Youth Day

On National Youth Day, the Singham actor who has had a spanning career in the entertainment industry penned a strong message for all the youth.

He wrote, "Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail...spectacularly! (sic)"

Ajay Devgn on the work front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has a bunch of projects lined up in his kitty, including Kaithi, Raid 2, and Singham 3. Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi actor has completed shooting for Maidaan, Thank God, Runway 34, Gangibai Kathiawadi, and his first web series, Rudra: The Age Of Darkness last year.

(Image: @ajaydevgn/Instagram)