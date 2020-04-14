Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reveals She Wants To Be A Part Of Films Like 'Thappad'

It seems like Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is putting her quarantine time to good use. In conversation with a news agency, she said that she is utilising her lockdown days to catch up on some great films. The actor who made her debut with Netflix's Guilty alongside Kiara Advani wishes to be a part of a film like Thappad.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wants to work in films like Thappad

She told the agency that she is utilising this time her quarantine productively. She is one of those people who used to watch a lot of TV series rather than a film but has now made a list of important films that she is watching to understand performances better. She said that it is useful for her as an actor. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor revealed that she has watched The Platform, The Report, and Lady Bird and added that she is watching more films ad said that they important for her acting purpose.

ALSO READ | Who Is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was also asked if there is any Bollywood film she watched that made her feel like she would want to be a part of it. She replied that every time she watches a film, she feels like she wants to do it and wishes to play a character like that. She revealed that when she recently watched Thappad, she felt like playing Taapsee's part and said that she wishes to be a part of films like that.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Awestruck By Best Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Debut In Netflix's 'Guilty'

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said that there are films she watches as an actor and shared that she was moved when she watched Section 375. She said that she wants to be a part of films like Udta Punjab and wants to work with Anubhav Sinha, Shakun Batra, and Luv Ranjan. She said that all of them are distinct in their style of storytelling and she thinks that working with them would help her grow as an actor.

ALSO READ | 'Guilty' Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Says "#MeToo Is Here To Stay"

ALSO READ | 'Guilty' Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Talks About THIS Advice That Alia Bhatt Gave Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.