Who Is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is an Indian model and a social media personality. She is also known on social media as the best friend of Alia Bhatt. The two are often seen posting pictures together on their social media accounts. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has also been in news due to rumours of her dating an Indian cricketer. Here are more details about her.

Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was born on September 18, 1993. She is the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and the daughter of Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan. Apart from modelling, Akansha is also actively involved with an NGO, known as BETI, that is run by her mother.

The model has always created a sensation on social media by her presence alongside Alia Bhatt. The two are best friends and are often seen together. Recently, Alia Bhatt had posted on her Instagram handle, announcing that her best friend would be seen in a Netflix series called Guilty. Check out the pictures below.

Akansha Ranjan's romantic interest

There were several rumours about Akansha dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Though they was no confirmation regarding the rumours by either of the two. According to reports from several media channels, she is now allegedly dating a social celebrity with whom she is often photographed with.

What is next for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor?

The model will be next seen in an upcoming web series and it is called Guilty. It is a crime thriller series which will be streamed on Netflix.

Image Credits: Akanasha Ranjan Kapoor Instagram

