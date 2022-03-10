Akshay Kumar Addresses Rift Rumours With Kapil Sharma, Confirms There's 'No Conflict'

Despite several rumours about his clash with comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Akshay Kumar is all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is busy promoting his upcoming gangster drama Bachchhan Paandey along with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. During a recent press conference of the film, the actor addressed the rumours about his rift with the comedian.

For the unknown, last month several media reports started surfacing on social media that reported the Khiladi star being upset with Kapil Sharma, after a video of his from The Kapil Sharma Show got leaked. According to Hindustan Times, it stated that the actor had decided not to promote his film Bachchhan Paandey on the show. Kapil later confirmed that he had sorted things out with Akshay. On Wednesday, Akshay shared a video from the sets of Kapil's show, in which the duo is seen calling each other “bewafa (unfaithful).

Akshay Kumar addresses his rift rumours with Kapil Sharma

Now, during the recent press conference of the film, where the actor was present with the entire cast, he was asked about the reports about his rift with Kapil Sharma. Replying to this, the actor said, “No conflict between Kapil and me”. Apart from this, he had even shared a video from the sets of the show where he graced his team for promotion.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma. Aur aapki (We all have an unfaithful person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma, who is yours)? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa.”

In the short video, Kapil is seen standing next to Akshay. Kapil says, “Bewafa ka matlab hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey (An unfaithful person is someone who breaks your heart when you least expect it).” Akshay then says, “bewafa koi bhi ho skta hai, dost bhi, host bhi (pointing toward Kapil), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi (Anyone can be faithful, your uncles, aunts, friends, show's hosts or your niece).” Kapil also gives it back to Akshay and says, “Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Akshay), etc (Your boss, your partner, junior, senior anyone can be unfaithful).”

IMAGE: Instagram/TKSSshowofficial