Akshay Kumar After Suniel Shetty; Bollywood Celebs Counter Rihanna & Gang Over Farmers

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday urged everyone to 'support an amicable resolution' and not pay attention to anyone 'creating differences' amid the ongoing farmers' protest. Akshay's tweet was in response to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA's) statement that was directed after comments by foreign celebrities and others, including pop singer Rihanna, on farmers' protests became the talking point.

Akshay wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda." [sic] Before Akshay, Suniel Shetty too requested everyone to take a 'comprehensive' view of things.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece are among several people from the international community who have come out in support of the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws, though in most cases their remarks can't be seen as any more than taking cognisance. Their remarks came soon after international pop star Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report headlined: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." Meena Harris, an American lawyer who is the niece of Kamala Harris, had said: "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault."

"This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," Meena Harris tweeted. Earlier, Rihanna had tweeted: "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

MEA's Statement

India on Wednesday reacted sharply to comments by foreign celebrities and others, including pop singer Rihanna on farmers' protests, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a curt statement. The ministry also said the Parliament of India passed the reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector, and noted that some of the vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India.

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said. Asserting that "before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken", the ministry said the "temptation of sensationalist" social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is "neither accurate nor responsible".

