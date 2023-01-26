Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Vivek Agnihotri & Others Extend Wishes On Republic Day 2023

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today January 26. Extending their warm wishes on the special occasion, several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Allu Arjun and Anupam Kher among others wished their fans on social media.

Akshay Kumar wished his fans on Republic Day in a unique way. While wishing his fans, he also dropped a hint about his new project and shared that this day (January 26) and this year is going to be the most special year for him. He penned, "Happy Republic Day to all of you. A day to mark our proud heritage. This day, This year is going to be the most special for me. You'll soon know why."

Check out a screenshot of Akshay Kumar's Instagram Story:

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun took to his twitter account and wished his fans. He wrote, "Happy 74th Republic Day to all my Indians . Let’s celebrate the implementation of our constitution which has been running our nation."

Check out the actor's tweet below:

Happy 74th Republic Day to all my Indians . Let’s celebrate the implementation of our constitution which has been running our nation 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 26, 2023

'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri explained the concept of Republic on his Twitter account and wrote, "The concept of Republic i.e Ganasanghas (Gana=people, Sangha=assembly) existed in Bharat in 6BC. For 1000 yrs Bharat was ruled by tyrants & colonisers, democracy was destroyed. Once free, we established the republic again. Democracy is in Bharat’s DNA. Happy #RepublicDay2023."

Check out his Tweet below:

The concept of Republic i.e Ganasanghas (Gana=people, Sangha=assembly) existed in Bharat in 6BC. For 1000 yrs Bharat was ruled by tyrants & colonisers, democracy was destroyed. Once free, we established the republic again. Democracy is in Bharat’s DNA.

Happy #RepublicDay2023 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 26, 2023

Anupam Kher took to social media and shared a video of some soldiers holding the country's national flag in an extreme weather condition. While holding the Indian flag, they can be seen chanting 'Jai Hind'.

Captioning the photo, he wrote, "विश्व में रह रहें समस्त भारतवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई।Happy #RepublicDay to Indians all over the world! जय हिन्द! भारत माता की जय! (Happy Republic Day to all the Indians living in the world. Happy #RepublicDay to Indians all over the world! Hail India! Hail Mother India!)."

Check out his post below:

Actress Raveena Tandon, a recipient of Padma Shri, also posted a special message for her fans.

She said, "A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it even more prosperous. May we always continue to have the freedom to choose, the freedom to live, and the freedom to dream. Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do everything to enrich n preserve our beautiful heritage. Be the change you want to see in this world. Happy republic day to all."

Check out her post below:

Preity Zinta extended her warm wishes to her fans and penned, "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 Jai Hind ! #ting #happyrepublicday."

Check out Preity Zinta's Instagram post below:

Take a look at the Republic Day posts of other actors:

Celebrating the spirit of democracy and this great nation of ours... today & everyday. Wishing you all a happy #RepublicDay! 🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2023

Saluting the spirit of the Indian Republic! Happy 74th Republic day. గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2023

Many other actors too extended their wishes to their fans on various social media handles.