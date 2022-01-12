Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Team Up For Raj Mehta's 'Selfiee'; Drops First Teaser

After teasing fans since morning, actor Akshay Kumar has announced a new project titled Selfiee. The actor, who will be teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for the project, announced the news with a teaser on Twitter. The shooting of the film is expected to begin soon. The entertaining drama will be directed by Raj Mehta.

The teaser showed Akshay Kumar playing an instrument as dancers gather around him. Soon he gets joined by Emraan Hashmi who rides his way towards him and tries to click a selfie with him. Touting to be an entertainer which will be of laughter & emotions, the film si alls et to make Akshay and Emraan’s first collaboration. Going by the teaser, after watching Akshay and Emraan’s spectacular moves, the film is surely proved to be a hit among the masses.

Akshay Kumar announces new film with Emraan Hashmi

While announcing the project and sharing the intriguing teaser, Akshay wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi was extremely ‘humbled and honoured’ to share screen space with Akshay for the forthcoming film. While expressing his happiness on Instagram, the Murder actor wrote, “Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!” With this film, South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's production house, Prithviraj Productions is all set to take a small step into the world of Hindi cinema.

Since morning, the two stars were keeping fans on their toes while teasing about the project and sharing pictures of them together. The two had shared a picture of them together on a road while clicking a selfie together. While sharing the picture, Emraan wrote, “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar!”

Soon after the announcement, the frenzied fans could not hold on to their excitement and bombarded the comment section with their curious takes. One of the users wrote, “@emraanhashmiSir all d best can’t wait for @akshaykumar Paaji #Selfiee.” Another user shared his happiness and wrote, “Chik Chik boom, always on fire Akshay Kumar sir.” A third echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ This completely fiery sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar who has a list of films lined up was last seen in Aanand. L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re. He is also gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Prithviraj. Apart from these, the actor also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/therealemraan/Twitter/AkshayKumar