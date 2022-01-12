Akshay Kumar Teases New Project 'Selfiee', Posts Goofy Pic With Emraan Hashmi; Have A Look

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has several films in the pipeline. While he is gearing up for the release of some, others are currently in the post-production stage. The Prithviraj actor, who is now back to work after a small vacation in the Maldives, recently teased a new project named Selfiee via Instagram.

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for his new film

Taking to his Insatgram handle, Akshay Kumar recently teased a new project Selfiee. The actor shared a photo of him taking a selfie in a trendy yellow jacket and blue jeans. He gave a quirky smile as he pointed at the phone while donning black goggles. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Kick-starting my day with a (hashtag) Selfiee! Because why not?" The actor's fans showered him with love and also expressed their excitement about the project via the comment section. Not just Akshay, Selfiee is also expected to star Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role as the actor, soon after Akshay, posted similar picture. Have a look:

Akshay Kumar shares cute video with his dog

Akshay Kumar recently won the hearts of his fans as he shared a video of him cuddling with his dog. The adorable video left the Atrangi Re star's fans in awe of him. What caught the attention of his followers was how the actor dedicated the song Mere Yaaraa from Sooryavanshi to his furry friend. In the caption, he wrote, "Lakhon mile, koi bhi na tumsa mila….A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure." Twinkle Khanna reacted to the video with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, the actor welcomed the new year 2022 on a positive note. He was seen praying before the sun while chanting the Gayatri Mantra in the Maldives. Sharing the clip, the actor prayed for everyone's health and wrote, "New year, same me.

Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid." "Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" he added.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film Atrangi Re. He is also gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Prithviraj. Apart from these, the actor has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Bachchan Pandey in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar