Akshay Kumar And Hrithik Roshan To Star In A Mythological Drama

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are considered to be one of Bollywood's most popular actors and both of them have worked in several different genres now. Akshay and Hrithik also belong to the class of actors who like to perform their own stunts. They have certainly made a mark on the hearts of Indian as well as international audiences. They also ended the decade with superhit films like War and Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

Akshay Kumar and Hritik Roshan in a movie together?

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are both going to collaborate on a massive mythological drama project soon. There is no doubt that Akshay and Hrithik’s onscreen appearance will be action-packed. And it does not end there, Rana Daggubati has apparently been approached to play Hiranya Kashyap in the film, who is the Lord of Wealth according to Hindu mythology.

With such amazing actors, the project will undoubtedly be spectacular. As per the reports, the mythological drama will pack a bunch of action.

The two-hero film trend has made a comeback in Bollywood. Both of these actors, who are at their prime right now, will be collaborating together, so that is something huge. Sources have revealed that the filmmakers have found a script which will allow both the actors to have lead roles. According to sources, the Kaabil actor is also stoked for the film. Akshay Kumar even said that he is open to doing a two-hero film.

And regarding their ego, the Housefull 4 actor has also said that why should he care about all that when he has to work less if two people are appearing in the film. So now it appears that two of Bollywood’s finest actors are gearing up for the immersive mythological drama, of which, we hopefully get a poster or a title confirmation. The audience is stoked as well.

