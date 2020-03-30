Akshay Kumar And Vidya Balan's Movies Together From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' To 'Mission Mangal'

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan had an interesting dynamic in Mission Mangal (2019). But this is not the first time that they’ve appeared in a movie together. The actors have showcased their impressive on-screen performances together in several movies. The actors played an interesting pair of a doctor-patient in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. From thrillers to comedies, let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s movies together.

Heyy Babyy (2007)

Heyy Babyy starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. The movie’s story revolves around three friends who come across a baby. Their past comes across them and they try to determine who the father could be. The movie is directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is among the popular thrillers of Bollywood. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The movie is also appreciated for its scary elements, especially Balan’s chilling performance. It has both critical and audience acclaim.

Thank You (2011)

Thank You is a 2011 comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee. It had a gigantic star cast which included Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, and more. The story revolves around three women who investigate their husbands’ infidelities.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Again (2013)

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Again is the sequel to Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. Although the movie did not star Vidya Balan in the lead role, the audience enjoyed her cameo in the film. This sequel did not do well but the first film, which starred Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, was a big hit.

Mission Mangal (2019)

Mission Mangal was among the biggest hits of 2019 which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The movie earned a whopping ₹290 crores at the box office. It tells the story of a group of scientists at ISRO.

