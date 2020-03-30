Akshay Kumar To Reprise His Role As Sooryavanshi For A Cameo In 'Singham 3'?

If speculations by an entertainment portal are correct, Akshay Kumar might feature in Singham 3. The much-awaited film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar has been pushed forward due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar may possibly appear in Singham 3, the next addition to the cop universe as director Rohit Shetty has begun drafting the script for the third instalment of the franchise.

Akshay Kumar to reprise his role as Sooryavanshi in Singham 3?

Singham was the first movie in the cop universe created by Rohit Shetty and his team. The success of Singham and Singham 2 gave way to films like Simmba and now Sooryavanshi, therefore, creating the Singham universe. It is speculated by an entertainment portal that Rohit Shetty has most likely begun with the scripting process for Singham 3.

According to the entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Singham 3 in a special appearance. Ajay Devgn is most likely set to revive his role of the fearless Bajirao Singham and so will Akshay as Sooryavanshi. According to an entertainment portal, a source told them that Singham will most likely go into production in 2021. The source added that just as Ajay made a cameo in Sooryavanshi, Akshay too is likely to make a cameo appearance in Singham 3.

Meanwhile, the release of Sooryavanshi has been put on hold due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Katrina Kaif plays the love interest of Akshay’s character in the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced following its postponement.

