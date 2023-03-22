Akshay Kumar Announces The Release Date Of Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the official release date of the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The movie is scheduled to release on September 1 this year. The film remains untitled and is being referred to as Production No 27. The Khiladi actor will star in the movie along with Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Announcing the release, Akshay Kumar shared on social media, “We are ready for take off! ✈️Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023. @radhikamadan, @pareshrawalofficial, @sudha_kongara, @jyotika @actorsuriya, @ivikramix, @rajsekarpandia, @abundantiaent, @2d_entertainment, @capt_gr_gopinath ,@sikhya @gvprakash.” Take a look:

The Tamil drama movie, Soorarai Pottru is all set to be remade in Hindi. Director of the original movie, Sudha Kongara will also direct the remake. The project is backed by Vikram Malhotra and actor Suriya, who played the protagonist in the original Tamil movie. Along with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal will also star in the film.

Akshay Kumar shares video from the movie set

Earlier, the Hera Pheri actor had also shared a video from the movie set. In the video, the lead actress Radhika was seen breaking a coconut which is considered auspicious before beginning a new task. Sharing the video, Akshay tweeted “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes ”

Fans and followers of the actor wished the team best of luck for the release of the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. The original film, released in 2020, stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali. The film had a direct-to-OTT release owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.