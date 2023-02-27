Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty On Akshay Kumar's Return To Franchise

Hera Pheri 3 will feature the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The trio of actors headlined the first two films made in 2000 and 2006 and will now reprise their roles in the upcoming threequel. Suniel, who plays Shyam in the film franchise, confirmed the news on social media on Monday, February 27.

Suniel Shetty confirms Hera Pheri 3 with OG cast

Suniel Shetty shared in a Linkedin post confirming that Hera Pheri 3 will be happening with him, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the leading roles. He posted an update regarding the comedy film and expressed his excitement. "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question," his post read.

When Akshay Kumar backed out of Hera Pheri 3

Last year, Akshay Kumar said that he won't be doing Hera Pheri 3. His fans on social media trended various hashtags demanding his return to the franchise. Akshay's portrayal of Raju was a huge hit among the viewers and a major reason for the film acquiring cult status. The Raksha Bandhan star cited creative differences with the team for not doing the film and also apologised to his fans.

Paresh Rawal, who plays Babu Bhaiya in the Hera Pheri franchise, separately said that Kartik Aaryan would be in the new Hera Pheri movie. Now, fans would be delighted to know that the threequel will return with the original cast.

As per the reports, Hera Pheri 3 team recently shot for a promo in Mumbai with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh. Pictures from the time were also leaked on social media.