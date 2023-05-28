Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher Hail Inauguration Of New Parliament Building, PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. On the special occasion, several celebrities shared congratulatory messages and videos on social media. The list includes Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rajnikanth, Hema Malini, and Sunny Deol among others.

PM Modi earlier urged people to share a video of the new Parliament complex on Twitter by using the hashtag '#MyParliamentMyPride'. These celebrities shared a video of the new building and used their own voiceovers to express their thoughts. Now, PM Modi has reacted to the tweets and expressed his gratitude.

Celebrities react to new Parliament building

Akshay Kumar shared a video of the new Parliament building on his Twitter handle with his own voiceover. Captioning it, he wrote, "Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride." Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to it. He praised the actor for conveying his thoughts beautifully and wrote, "You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride."

PM Modi reacts to Akshay Kumar's tweet about new Parliament building (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Anupam Kher joined Kumar and penned a heartfelt post on Twitter. He shared a poem in Hindi. Modi retweeted his tweet and thanked him for the same. While praising his poetry, he said, "This is the feeling expressed in your poem, which is going to strengthen the faith of people in the temple or democracy."

PM Modi reacts to Anupam Kher's tweet about new Parliament building (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Sunny Deol shared the video of the newly-inaugurated Parliament Building and wished PM Modi for the historic achievement. He wrote, "This parliament building stands as one of the best in the world. #MyParliamentMyPride." Hema Malini, on the other hand, shared a video of herself where she is seen speaking about the inauguration of the new building.

Sunny Deol's tweet about new Parliament building (Image: Sunny Deol/Twitter)

Hema Malini's tweet about new Parliament building (Image: Hema Malini/Twitter)

More about the inauguration of New Parliament Building

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) in the presence of several priests and dignitaries. It is located near the Central Secretariat. PM Modi installed the historic Sengol near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. He was accompanied by Om Birla and a few Adheenam Seers. After installing Sengol, they dedicated the Parliament House to the nation in their speeches. The prime minister also honoured the Shramjeevis who built the new building.