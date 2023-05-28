New Parliament Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi, Along With Mins Attends Multi-faith Prayers

Quick links:
BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai called the installation of sacred 'Sengol' in the new Parliament a "historic moment". "Blessed by the Saiva Adheenams from TN, our Hon PM Thiru Narendra Modi installs the Sengol where it truly belongs," he tweeted.
PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarva-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building. Twelve religious leaders from different faiths perform prayers at the new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday. Following this, PM Modi honoured the Shramjeevis who contributed to making the new building. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda were present on the occasion.
After receiving the sacred and historical 'Sengol' from Adheenams, Prime Minister Modi placed the sceptre in the new Parliament building.
PM Modi handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building.
PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in grand Puja and Havan ahead of the inauguration.
PM Modi arrived at the new Parliament building. He is accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
The PM is expected to arrive at the new Parliament shortly, and the ceremony will begin with a grand Puja and Havan which will continue for about an hour. After the Puja, the PM will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament.
"It is a proud moment for all of us today that after independence, the world's oldest & largest democracy is getting a new parliament that is made in the country," Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said ahead of the new Parliament house inauguration.
Early morning visuals of the New Parliament building ahead of the inauguration:
List of Parties attending the event:
|S. No.
|Attending Party Name
|President
|1.
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|JP Nadda
|2.
|Shiv Sena
|Eknath Shinde
|3.
|National People's Party (NPP)
|Conrad Sangma
|4.
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)
|
Prem Singh Tamang
|5.
|Republican Party of India (RPI)
|
Ramdas Athawale
|6.
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
|
Edappadi K. Palaniswami
|7.
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)
|
Chingwang Konyak
|8.
|Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)
|
Pashupati Kumar Paras
|9.
|Tamil Maanila Congress
|
G.K Vasan
|10.
|All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)
|
Sudesh Mahto
|11.
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)
|
Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
|12.
|Telugu Desam Party(TDP)
|
N. Chandrababu Naidu
|13.
|Apna Dal (Soneylal)
|
Anupriya Patel
|14.
|Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
|
Naveen Patnaik
|15.
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|
Sukhbir Singh Badal
|16.
|Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
|Mayawati
|17.
|Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
|Chirag Kumar Paswan
|18.
|Mizo National Front (MNF)
|
Zoramthanga
List of Parties skipping the event:
|S. No.
|Non-Attending Party Name
|President
|1.
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Mallikarjun Kharge
|2.
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
|MK Stalin
|3.
|Janata Dal (United)
|Lalan Singh
|4.
|Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
|Sharad Pawar
|5.
|Samajwadi Party (SP)
|Akhilesh Yadav
|6.
|Kerala Congress (M)
|Jose K Mani
|7.
|Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
|Arvind Kejriwal
|8.
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Uddhav Thackeray
|9.
|Trinamool Congress (TMC)
|Mamata Banerjee
|10.
|Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
|Lalu Prasad Yadav
|11.
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|Tapan Kumar Sen
|12.
|Communist Party of India (CPI)
|D Raja
|13.
|Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
|Manoj Bhattacharya
|14.
|Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
|Jayant Singh
|15.
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|Shibu Soren
|16.
|Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
|Mr. Vaiko
|17.
|National Conference (NC)
|Farooq Abdullah
|18.
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
|Thol. Thirumavalan
|19.
|Muslim League
|-
|20.
|All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
|Asaduddin Owaisi
The security has been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders ahead of a farmers’ meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, police said. Multi-layer barricades have been placed on the city’s borders and checking has been intensified.
Delhi | Security heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House. They have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament pic.twitter.com/uvGknPHirv— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
Here’s all you need to know about the new Parliament building:
Triangular in shape: The triangular shape of the new Parliament building is going to replace the old marvellous building with a circular design. According to the project’s official site, the triangular shape is meant to ensure optimum space utilisation.
Bigger in size: While the old Parliament could seat 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha, the new Parliament building can accommodate 888 members in the lower house and 384 members in the upper house of Parliament.
National symbols: The new complex will have larger legislative chambers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The new Lok Sabha Chamber is designed in the likeness of India's National Bird, the Peacock, while the newly-built Rajya Sabha chamber has similarities to the National Flower, the Lotus.
National Tree: The complex building also features a central lounge to complement the open courtyard and is meant for members to interact. The open courtyard has the ‘Banyan tree’, the national tree.
New addition in Parliament: In addition to the two legislative chambers, the new complex will host a ‘Constitutional Hall’ in the centre which will have offices.
Divyang-friendly: In order to promote inclusivity, the new Parliament complex is ‘divyang-friendly’.
Who designed it: The new Parliament building was designed by the Gujarat-based architect, Bimal Patel. He is a leading name in the field of architecture and is behind some iconic structures. Patel was also behind the design of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
Cost of new Parliament building: The new complex was completed at a cost of over Rs 830 crore and has been built in an area of 64,500 square metres.
Sengol in new Parliament: The historically important Sengol from Tamil Nadu, which was received by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru symbolising the transfer of power from the British, will be installed in the new Parliament building. It will be kept in the Lok Sabha near the chair of the Speaker.
Speaking hours before the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Our parliament is the temple of our democracy. There was a time when Rahul Gandhi tore the ordinance by our government, our PM in front of the public & undermined our democracy. The opposition parties have always undermined democracy. I want to thank the PM for strengthening the democratic institutions. The opposition must rethink their decision and participate in this (ceremony)."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received the sacred 'Sengol' from the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal. The Sengol is a significant historical symbol of the 'transfer of power between the Britishers and India, and it was then handed over to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Sengol will be placed close to the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker after the inauguration of the New Parliament Building on March 28, Sunday. (Read full story)
#MyParliamentMyPride | Sacred hymns being recited as PM Modi receives India's pride - the sacred Sengol - hours before the historic inauguration of magnificent New Parliament on Sunday#Sengol #NewParliament #PMModi #India pic.twitter.com/IBKwykgEqz— Republic (@republic) May 27, 2023
Adheenam Seers who arrived in Delhi from Chennai to attend the new Parliament inauguration, called the event important for the nation. "Today is a very important day for India as the new Parliament building will be inaugurated today. The 'Sengol' will be installed near the Speaker's chair. The PM honoured all the Adheenams yesterday," a junior priest of Vellakuruchi Adheenam from Tamil Nadu said on Sunday. Notably, the Adheenams from different mutts across Tamil Nadu have left for the new Parliament building to attend the inauguration ceremony.
The opening of the new Parliament building will be followed by several rituals which PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Hariwansh, and some senior Ministers will attend. The sacred Sengol will also be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber near the Speaker's chair after some rituals. Sources have said that a prayer ceremony has also been organised that will be held inside the new parliament premises. After the completion of Puja, the dignitaries are likely to take a tour of the new Parliament.
The inauguration of the multi-hundred crore New Parliament Building will be conducted in two phases, providing lawmakers with a momentous experience. The morning phase will commence with a majestic puja and the installation of the revered Sengol, concluding around 9:30 am. Subsequently, the second leg of the ceremony is scheduled to commence at noon, starting with the rendition of the national anthem in the esteemed presence of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, within the Lok Sabha chamber.
A congratulatory speech by Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman is also scheduled, which will be read out on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Also, a written message by President Dropadi Murmu will be read out on the occasion. As per the ANI report, the day will proceed with the display of two short audio-video films to the dignitaries present to talk about the process of construction of the new parliament building and its significance, followed by a speech by Om Birla.
On the inauguration day, PM Modi will also release a coin and stamp on the historic occasion and will also address the lawmakers, following which a thanks-giving speech will be given by the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.
The New Parliament is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi today. At the inauguration of the New Parliament House, he will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House. PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday.