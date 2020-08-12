Akshay Kumar Becomes The Only Indian Star In Forbes' Top 10 Highest-paid Actor 2020 List

Akshay Kumar has evidently been a busy star throughout his career but more so in the past few years. The actor has been delivering back-to-back hits in recent years, having multiple releases in a single year. This has now reflected upon the Forbes' highest-paid actors list where Akshay stands at the sixth position having earned $48.5 million in 2019-2020. Kumar has become the only star from India to feature in the top 10 of the Forbes list making it a remarkable achievement for the actor. Kumar has triumphed stars like Jackie Chan, Adam Sandler and Will Smith in the list.

Akshay Kumar in Top 10 Forbes' list

Dwayne Johnson has topped the list this year-round after doing the same last year. According to the official figures released by Forbes, Johnson took home a whopping sum of $87.5 million from June 2019-June 2020. The additional income for the action star besides films could be credited to his newly launched tequila brand and also hosting the hit reality TV show The Titan Games. Johnson also took home $23.5 million to star in the Netflix film Red Notice. Akshay from June 2019 has featured in films like Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi (Unreleased) and Laxmmi Bomb which is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

Ryan Reynolds took the second place in the list having yearly earnings of $71.5 million. Ryann took home $20 million for starring alongside Dwayne in the same thriller film along with another $20 million for 6 Underground. Actor-producer Mark Wahlberg, on the other hand, has walked home with $51 million after starring the Netflix film Spenser Confidential. The list furthermore features Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood or Indian star to feature in the top 10 list. Forbes has revealed that most of his income comes from brand endorsement deals as the actor can be seen promoting everything from 'multivitamins to toilet cleaners'. The figures shared in the list do not include taxation, deductions of fees given to the agents, managers, PR and lawyers, which are common yet heavy expenses for mainstream actors.

