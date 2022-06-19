When talking about fitness and health, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's name cannot be missed. Over the years, the actor has actively engaged himself in sports like kick-boxing, shadow-boxing, basketball and much more, shelling out some major fitness goals for his fans.

Yet again, the Samrat Prithviraj actor kickstarted his Sunday on a healthy note as he surprised all his fans at Mumbai's Marine Drive where he was seen interacting with them while engaging in various sports activities.

Akshay Kumar runs with fans and Mumbai Police at Mumbai's Marine Drive

On Sunday morning, actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mumbai's Marine Drive and took over the streets. The actor was seen running with his fans amidst heavy police presence. The Sooryavanshi star even hopped onto an electric bike that is often used by Mumbai Police to patrol the Marine Drive stretch. Morever, Akshay also gave a speech to inspire and motivate his fans. Glimpses of Akshay's Marine Drive outing are doing rounds on the internet.

Paps handle, Viral Bhayani posted glimpses of the same on their social media handle with the caption, "दादा ने warm भी करवा दिया. रात को party shoot and morning में भाग मिल्खा bhag. Early morning lover #akshaykumar is most active at 7 am for events or interviews. Someone who can change our bad habit of sleeping late is Akshay- the most disciplined actor we know. Today for the Mumbai Police event at Marine Drive."

Here, take a look at the post:

Akshay Kumar on the professional front

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar's last release Samrat Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar terribly failed at the box office. The film had a decent start and earned ₹ 10.70 Cr, however with each passing day the period drama failed to pick pace. Akshay will next be seen in several big banner films like Soorarai Pottru, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Cirkus and Ram Setu.

Image: Varinder Chawla