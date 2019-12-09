Akshay Kumar's Best Comic Timings In 2009 Released Comedy Movie 'De Dana Dan'

De Dana Dan, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty and Sameera Reddy in the role, released in 2009. The story revolves around the friends Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, who cannot marry their girlfriends because they are poor. Here is a look back at some of the comic scenes of Akshay Kumar from the film.

Akshay Kumar’s comic timing in De Dana Dan

When Akshay wore a joker mask

Akshay and Suniel decide to take money from Kuljeet Kaur played by Archana Puran Singh, he wore a mask of a joker look. Later, they are caught by the police and he hangs on the door of the car. Later he acts like as he is dead after caught by the police. And what comes next is just the hilarious scene of the movie.

The scene with the Mulchand Ji

Akshay Kumar works as a servant in Kuljeet Kaur’s house. From morning to night, he is doing all the household work from making tea to iron the clothes. But the comic part in his routine is the Mulchand Ji, who is a dog. The comic scenes between them and Akshay complaining about the dog, is just not to be missed in the entire film.

The last scene

In the last scene, everybody is seen chasing for money. They all are gathered in a hotel and fighting for the bag. Meanwhile, the bag falls into the pool and suddenly the water comes in the hotel. This entire scene is so funny and a perfect end to the film.

Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar

The actor is still basking in the success of his last multi-starrer film Housefull 4 which managed to hit a century in terms of the Box office collection. Moreover, he has a number of films lined up in the upcoming months which includes movies like Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi.

