Vikrant Massey Engaged To Sheetal Thakur: Photos Of The Couple Are Oh-so-romantic

Vikrant Massey has been hitting the headlines and not for his upcoming movie with Deepika Padukone but for his personal reasons. The actor has recently got engaged to his Broken but Beautiful co-star Sheetal Thakur. The couple has reportedly been dating for four years. As they continue to give us major goals, we are looking at some of the duo's best moments together.

ALSO READ: Broken But Beautiful Season 2: Vikrant Massey Unveils The First Song Teri Hogaiyaan

Romantic photos of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The love-birds started dating back in December 2015 but never openly admitted about their relationship. But since 2017, they have been quite open about their affair. They often share adorable posts for each other on social media.

The couple made headlines after they started posting their romantic pictures on their social media handles with adorable couple clicks. The actors had a Roka ceremony earlier last month. Also, the duo celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together this year.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Roped In For Aanand L Rai's Mystery Drama?

These adorable snaps of the couple are giving us major couple goals. The duo is head-over-heels in love with each other and doesn't shy away from expressing their love on Instagram.

Upcoming projects of Vikrant Massey

32-year-old Vikrant Massey was last seen in Hotstar's original series Criminal Justice. The crime-drama series gained a positive response from the viewers. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming Bollywood projects. In the year 2020, he will share the screen space with actor Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. He will also be seen opposite Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny.

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Actor Vikrant Massey's And Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur Have A Secret Roka?

ALSO READ: 'Chhapaak' Actor Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement With Sheetal Thakur, Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.