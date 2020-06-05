Akshay Kumar Thanks Director Duo Abbas-Mustan For Giving Him 'Khiladi' 28 Years Back

Friday became special for filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan as their first film with Akshay Kumar — Khiladi — completed 28 years. The 1992 film was Akshay Kumar's breakthrough role and also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, and Sabeeha.

Abbas Mustan took to their Twitter handle and wrote that they were feeling nostalgic. To this, Kumar replied and said that this fim was a 'stepping stone' in his career. The film gave him the title 'Khiladi' which is now 'synonymous' with him.

His feature films like Khiladi (1992), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1993), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997), International Khiladi (1999), Khiladi 420 (2000), earned him the nick name Khiladi.

Dear @akshaykumar,

Today it’s 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially @iamjohnylever bhai 🌹🌹🤗🤗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wdkiQPirCB — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) June 5, 2020

How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

Akshay's next action film is with director Rohit Shetty — "Sooryavanshi", the fourth film in the filmmaker's cop universe. "From the day acting became my destiny, action has been my lifeline. Pure, unadulterated action in #Sooryavanshi will tell you'll why it still fires up my core," he wrote on Instagram alongside a set video of him performing some tough stunts.



"Sooryavanshi" also reunites Akshay with his longtime collaborator Katrina Kaif after a gap of nine years.

This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's #HawaAaneDe campaign & other events that made news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.