This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's #HawaAaneDe Campaign & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Dil Dhadakne Do completing 4 years; to Akshay Kumar's spreading awareness on World Environment Day; and AR Rahman collaborating with Sanju, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Akshay Kumar’s tweet on World Environment Day

World Environment Day theme for 2019 was Air Pollution. So, numerous Bollywood celebrities came forward and urged their fans to prevent air pollution. They created awareness on different social media platforms. Among others, Akshay Kumar took to twitter and shared a video by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Along with the post, he wrote, “Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDe."

World Environment Day video that Kumar shared also features Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Kapil Sharma, and Shaimak Davar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Shantanu Mukherjee. The song is sung by Shanker Mahadevan, Shaan, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDehttps://t.co/iwx2tXvhPC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Salman Khan applauded Jacqueline Fernandez

Before the release of Race 3, Salman Khan had an interview with a ledaing portal. According to reports, the actor appreciated his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and called her hardworking, energetic, professional, and clean hearted. Khan talked about his equation with Fernandez and called her a very decent girl with great energy. Moreover, he said that there was no malice in her. The actor also called her one of the natural actors in the industry.

Also read: World Environment Day 2020: Netizens Share Informative Messages To Raise Awareness

Also read: World Environment Day: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Celebrate Mother Nature

Dil Dhadakne Do's 4th anniversary

The cast of Dil Dhadakne Do celebrated the 4th anniversary of the romantic comedy-drama film on June 5. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actors Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar shared some of their favourite moments from the movie on social media. They shared throwback pictures on their official twitter accounts. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram stories and posted stills from Dil Dhadakne Do featuring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, among others.

AR Rahman's first collaboration with Hirani

Composer AR Rahman and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani collaborated for the first time in the biographical drama movie Sanju. According to reports, Vidhu Vinod Chopra suggested the composer’s name as he was dissatisfied with the song. So, AR Rahman composed two tracks in the film. Talking about his experience in an interview with a leading daily, the composer revealed he was curious to know how the magical team of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju Hirani created those blockbusters together. He described how pleasantly surprised he was to get a call for being a guest composer for Sanju.

Also read: World Environment Day: Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Pics From #GreenIndiaChallenge

Also read: Kajol Shares Thoughtful Post On World Environment Day While Planting A Tree; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.