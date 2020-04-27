Akshay Kumar Donates To Mumbai Police Foundation, Salutes Policemen Who Died Of COVID-19

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation as the country fights coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, took to his official Twitter handle to thank Akshay for his contribution.

"Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!," the tweet read.

In response to the tweet, the 52-year-old actor paid tributes to head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, who died of complications due to COVID-19 and urged his fans to donate to the foundation.

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

Akshay has previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares fund.

Akshay Kumar releases Teri Mitti's tribute version

Akshay Kumar recently released the tribute version of Teri Mitti on his social media. The song was released to applaud all the healthcare personnel and workers fighting on the frontline and relentlessly working to battle COVID-19 in India. In the caption, Akshay Kumar also mentioned, “#TeriMitti Tribute - an ode to our heroes in white”.

The Teri Mitti tribute song starts with the video of a doctor smiling at the camera and then goes on to several other scenes that summarise the current situation due to the coronavirus outbreak. The song captures every blanket of scare and paranoia surrounding the coronavirus as it even has several scenes showcasing empty streets and people inside their homes.

