From Akshay Kumar' 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Kayne West Becoming A Billionaire, Today's Top Stories

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, several celebs interacted with their fans on social media today, on April 25, 2020. Moreover, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb may directly release on a digital platform due to the lockdown. Here are some of the top celebrity stories for today.

Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb might directly release on digital

Several portals have reported that Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb will not release in theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the reports, director Raghava Lawrence and Akshay Kumar are debating whether they should release the Laxmmi Bomb on a digital platform. The reports also claim that Laxmmi Bomb's filmmakers are in talks with Disney's Hotstar.

Ryan Reynolds jokes about his collaborating with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are finally working together in the 'All-In Challenge'. This 'All-In Challenge' will help raise funds for COVID-19 relief. In the above video, Ryan Reynolds jokingly told his fans that he would not disagree with Hugh Jackman for one day to make the challenge a success. He also added that only a pandemic could make him work with Hugh Jackman.

Kanye West is officially a billionaire now

The massively popular singer Kanye West is finally a billionaire. Kanye West was so thrilled with his news that he shared a video made by Forbes on his social media page. The video featured Kanye West sanding at the centre of a massive circle made with his massive shoe/footwear collection.

Soni Razdan asks cops to control market crowds

To all those who preach - "be kind" .. believe me I want to feel kindness .. for this 👇 Just tell me how. #Lockdown https://t.co/1HVFw0XElf — Nalinii Rathnam (@nalinirathnam) April 24, 2020

A netizen recently posted the above video on social media. Soni Razdan was disgusted by the massive crowd at the marketplace and questioned where the cops were during this whole ordeal. Just a few days ago, Soni Razdan asked the Maharashtra government to keep shows open as the lack of groceries could cause huge crowds and riots.

Where are the cops ? Unbelievable ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 25, 2020

This is serious as we cannot afford to crowd shops at all. There will be riots if this continues. We cannot even buy bread https://t.co/K12xdoAAGs — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 14, 2020

