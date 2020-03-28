Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 25 Cr To 'PM CARES' Fund Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; PM Modi Replies

Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is chaired by PM Modi and the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to donate Rs. 25 crores from his savings to the PM Cares Fund. PM Modi instantly replied to the Bollywood actor and wrote, 'Let's keep donating for a healthier India'. [sic]

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Great gesture @akshaykumar.



Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 873 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 19 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

(With PTI inputs)

