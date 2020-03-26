Akshay Kumar Gets A Dialogue Coach For His Character In 'Prithviraj'; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar would next be seen in a historical period drama film, Prithviraj. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is being produced by Aditya Chopra and his production house. Along with Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar will be starring in the movie. Read on to know the latest update about the upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar got on board a coach for his upcoming movie

The upcoming movie recently made it to headlines when it was reported that Akshay Kumar has got a dialogue coach for this movie. It has been reported that this is the first time Akshay Kumar has agreed to get a coach to work on the delivery of the dialogue to make his character more appealing.

It has reportedly often said by critics and fans that dialogue delivery is not one of Akshay Kumar’s strong attributes. The actor has won National awards for his movies like Rustom and Padman, and the makers of Prithviraj got on board a dialogue coach to make Akshay’s portrayal of the character fully credible. A media portal reported,

“Both Aditya Chopra and director Chandraprakash Dwiwedi felt Akshay needed to work on the dialogues to make the character look fully credible, and Akshay agreed to do so for the first time.”



Who is Prithviraj movie director Chandraprakash Dwivedi?

Filmmaker Chandraprakah Dwivedi is a profound name in the Indian film industry. He is best known for his television epic series, Chanakya. In the series, he played the title role of the political strategist Chanakya. He has won numerous accolades.

What is next for Akshay Kumar?

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the comedy-drama film, Good Newwz opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the release of the action thriller movie had to be postponed.

