Akshay Kumar Donates To Rebuild School In Kashmir; Attends Virtual Stone-laying Ceremony

Actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his versatility in films, recently donated Rs 1 crore to rebuild a school in Kashmir. The actor who had spent an entire day with Border Security Force (BSF) on June 17 in Jammu and Kashmir, is being hailed by the army for his humanitarian gesture. The official Twitter handle of BSF shared the news that the foundation stone has been laid for the school.

Akshay Kumar who could not be present physically for the stone laying ceremony attended it virtually. The school has been named after Akshay’s father, the late Hari Om Bhatia. Along with the photo, they wrote, ‘DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid the foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today.’

DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/7lO9VvQ7up — BSF (@BSF_India) July 27, 2021

During his last visit, the Toilet: Ek Prem Kahani actor had spotted a school in a dilapidated condition and expressed his wish to contribute ₹1 crore for rebuilding it. Several fans of the actor hailed his ‘golden heart’ and expressed their love for him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The only Real Hero of India #AkshayKumar. PRIDE OF INDIA AKSHAY KUMAR.” Another user wrote, “Proud of you @akshaykumar sir Flag of India. You are a Real Hero.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Bahut Proud Feel Ho Raha Hai Seth Ji @akshaykumar Aapke Liye.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Hari Om Sir must be smiling from heaven and he must be feeling proud of his son."

Akshay had earlier shared pictures from his visit on Instagram and wrote, “, “Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india Bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today as he has a list of films lined up in his kitty. He has some very interesting projects like Bell Bottom which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and others in key roles. He also has Bachchan Pandey co-starring Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, Ram Setu starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

