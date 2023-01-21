Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Take Selfie With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Kaale Kaale Naina'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, who are all set to appear in their upcoming film 'Selfiee', recently tried to match Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'kaale naina'. On Friday, Akshay took to his social media account and dropped a selfie with a witty caption.

In the picture, Akshay and Emraan can be seen flashing smiles as they posed in front of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's poster. Aishwarya's poster was from Bunty Aur Babli's song 'Kajra Re'. The actors donned black ensembles along with a cool pair of matching shades. They also tagged the actress in the photo.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he penned, "When I and Emraan Hashmi tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes. Selfiee".

Emraan also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle with different caption. He wrote, "Chalo unke saath nahi to unke photo ke saath selfie hi sahi kyun @akshaykumar !" (If can't take a picture with her (Aishwarya Rai) then be it with her poster.)

As soon as the actors' shared the posts, several fans took to the comment section and reacted in an amusing way. One fan commented, "New version of kajra re releasing soon". Another one wrote, "POV:- When your dream combo comes true". "Captions kamaal hai ab ye post Kapil Sharma apne show mein dikhayega", penned a user.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film 'Selfiee'

Raj Mehta's directorial 'Selfiee' is a comedy-drama which stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

'Selfiee' is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy 'Driving Licence', directed by Lal Jr. which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

The movie was based on a star who is known for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, things take a different turn after his encounter with a motor inspector, who also happens to be one of his fans.

