Akshay Kumar Expresses Gratitude To Fans On His Birthday; 'What Remains Constant Is...'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday on September 9, 2022. Meanwhile, celebs have been pouring in wishes for him online. Akshay's industry friends including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor and more took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to the actor.

As the Cuttputlli actor has turned a year older, he took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to his fans and followers who have always supported him. Sharing a picture, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "साल गुज़रता है, वक्त निकलता है…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love." Take a look:

Soon after Akshay uploaded the post, his fans rushed to the comments section and dropped heartfelt reactions. A netizen wrote, "Happy birthday to you sir may God bless you always @akshaykumar", another person commented, "Happy birthday sir we love uh always keep shining", while many simply wished 'Happy Birthday' to him.

Kareena, Sidharth & more extend wishes to Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor shared a monochrome photo with Akshay on her Instagram handle, in which she posed with her tongue out. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote, “Happy birthday Akshay. You are and you will always be my most favourite co-star (Because I get to pack up at 3 PM). Love you tons. Have a fantastic one."

Sidharth Malhotra uploaded a photo with the Padman actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday big brother. Love and light. Have a great year ahead."

Akshay's Cuttputlli co-star Rakul Preet Singh also posted a pic on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Happy birthday Akshay sir. May you have the most wonderful year. A year filled with happiness, fitness, blockbusters and joy."

Meanwhile, Akshay has a number of intriguing projects in the works. He was most recently seen in Cuttputlli, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. It debuted on Disney+Hotstar and starred Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. Apart from that, he will be next seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha. It will be released in theatres on October 24, 2022. His next film is OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The actor also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar