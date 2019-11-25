Akshay Kumar Expresses Grief On Sound Technician Nimish Pilankar's Demise At 29

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to express grief on renowned sound technician Nimish Pilankar's demise. Pilankar passed away due to high blood pressure causing a brain hemorrhage. Pilankar worked on Akshay's film Housefull 4.

Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 25, 2019

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4's sound technician Nimish Pilankar dies at 29

Director and film critic Khalid Mohamed on his Facebook handle wrote: "SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away...of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get sufficient credit or due recognition??? NO. N there r thousands of Nimishes out there, they derserve our concern n the film industry’s care. The tragic end of NIMISH is an eye-opener. I don’t have much hope for this, but want to shout out LOUD, that the issue of neglected technicians should be addressed by the film industry grandees...n fast. May i please request u to share the this post n tweet if possible."

Pilanker's death triggered debate on social media over the long working hours in the film industry. Director and producer Mrunalinni Patil, Actor Vipin Sharma and others also expressed their condolences.

Housefull 4 , Race 3 and Bypass road sound editor Nimish Pilankar dies at 29.

🙏🙏🙏@ANI @NeilNMukesh @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar — TRENDGYAN (@NieshTiwari) November 25, 2019

While #gehnavasisth was lucky to have survived a cardiac arrest. 29 year old Houseful 4 sound editor Nimish Pilankar passed away to due to high blood pressure induced brain haemorrhage.

Too much work and stress is a huge killer in our industry . — Anil Merani (@TheBajaoMan) November 24, 2019

#Nimishpilankar

sun kar Shock hu...Nimish bhai ke mout par Hume log bahut dhukhi sirf 29ke age Mai ...Kam ke Dabad ke karan mare gaye #ShameonBoolywood — Thakur C.K Prashar (@BBraver23) November 25, 2019

Very young artists#NimishPilankar passed away

Great work ➡️ Kesari and marjanva sounds designer ⬅️ https://t.co/FntUMHMpK0 — Ashika Ranganath (@AshikaAsh5) November 25, 2019

