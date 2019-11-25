Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 4's Sound Technician Nimish Pilankar Dies At 29

Director and film critic Khalid Mohamed took to his Twitter handle to express grief over renowned sound editor Nimish Pilanker's death. The sound technician passed away at the age of 29 due to high blood pressure that caused brain haemorrhage. Pilanker worked on films like Race 3, Housefull 4, Marjaavaan and others.

Khalid Mohamed on his Facebook handle wrote: "SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away...of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get sufficient credit or due recognition??? NO. N there r thousands of Nimishes out there, they derserve our concern n the film industry’s care. The tragic end of NIMISH is an eye-opener. I don’t have much hope for this, but want to shout out LOUD, that the issue of neglected technicians should be addressed by the film industry grandees...n fast. May i please request u to share the this post n tweet if possible."

Pilanker's death triggered debate on social media over the long working hours in the film industry. Director and producer Mrunalinni Patil, Actor Vipin Sharma and others also expressed their condolences.

While #gehnavasisth was lucky to have survived a cardiac arrest. 29 year old Houseful 4 sound editor Nimish Pilankar passed away to due to high blood pressure induced brain haemorrhage.

Too much work and stress is a huge killer in our industry . — Anil Merani (@TheBajaoMan) November 24, 2019

Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar. https://t.co/DdjHgXCeJb — Vipin Sharma 🇨🇦🎥🇮🇳 (@sharmamatvipin) November 24, 2019

