The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 4's Sound Technician Nimish Pilankar Dies At 29

Bollywood News

Director and film critic Khalid Mohamed took to his Twitter to express grief over renowned sound editor Nimish Pilanker's death due to high blood pressure.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay

Director and film critic Khalid Mohamed took to his Twitter handle to express grief over renowned sound editor Nimish Pilanker's death. The sound technician passed away at the age of 29 due to high blood pressure that caused brain haemorrhage. Pilanker worked on films like Race 3, Housefull 4, Marjaavaan and others.

Khalid Mohamed on his Facebook handle wrote: "SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away...of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get sufficient credit or due recognition??? NO. N there r thousands of Nimishes out there, they derserve our concern n the film industry’s care. The tragic end of NIMISH is an eye-opener. I don’t have much hope for this, but want to shout out LOUD, that the issue of neglected technicians should be addressed by the film industry grandees...n fast. May i please request u to share the this post n tweet if possible."

Pilanker's death triggered debate on social media over the long working hours in the film industry. Director and producer Mrunalinni Patil, Actor Vipin Sharma and others also expressed their condolences.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG