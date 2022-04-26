Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience with his forthcoming much-awaited film Runway 34. In the film, the Singham actor will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. For the film, Ajay is all set to step into the shoes of pilot Vikrant Khanna, who faces a legal battle after a tragic incident turns his life upside down.

Ajay Devgn will not just be seen as the lead protagonist in the film but he will also be seen taking on the director and producer's role. The film's trailer and its positive word of mouth in early reviews fueled fans' excitement levels. The thriller film is scheduled to be released on April 29, 2022. As the release date of the movie is inching closer, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project. Recently, actor Akshay Kumar who is busy shooting for his upcoming film gave a big shoutout to Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

Akshay Kumar gives big shoutout to Runway 34

Akshay Kumar is currently busy filming his next Sudha Kongara's untitled film with Radhika Madan. Amidst the busy schedule, the Atrangi Re actor took to his Twitter handle and gave a shoutout to Runway 34. Sharing the trailer of the film, the actor wrote "LANDING THIS FRIDAY, #RUNWAY34 #Runway34OnApril29 @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet"

Responding with equal warmth, Ajay Devgn thanked the Sooryavanshi actor and wrote "Akshay, the team of Runway 34 & I really appreciate your taking time out to give us a special mention. Especially since you've just started a new film yourself. My best wishes to you too - Ajay".

Here take a look at the tweet-

Akshay, the team of Runway 34 & I really appreciate your taking time out to give us a special mention. Especially since you’ve just started a new film yourself. My best wishes to you too❤️

- Ajay https://t.co/ctheiF0zDJ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 25, 2022

Ajay Devgn opens up on the film's title being changed from MayDay to Runway 34

Earlier in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn opened up about the reason behind changing the film's title from MayDay to Runway 34. The actor revealed how many people did not understand the meaning of the title and rather considered it to be labour day. Adding to this, the renowned actor said-

"A lot of people didn’t understand the title MayDay. They equated it to labour day. The best alternative to MayDay was Runway 34 because the film is about why the captain chose Runway 34, which is the wrong runway to land. There is a mystery to Runway Number 34 in the film. Now, I think this is a more apt title"

Image: Instagram@ajaydevgn,ANI