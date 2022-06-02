Akshay Kumar Is 'emotional & Proud' As HM Amit Shah Praises 'Samrat Prithviraj', Pens Note

Akshay Kumar, who is known to come up with projects of various genres, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. Based on the life of Chauhan dynasty ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan, the film is slated to release theatrically on June 3. The project is helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Just before the release, the team of the forthcoming film organised a special screening for Home Minister Amit Shah along with other eminent dignitaries. After watching the film in theatre after almost 13 years with his family, the leader not only lauded the creative efforts of the film but also highlighted the rich culture of India depicted in the film.

Akshay Kumar pens gratitude note for Amit Shah after Samrat Prithviraj's screening

After receiving encouraging words from HM Shah, Akshay took to Instagram and thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party politician with a special post while expressing his 'honour. ' The actor shared a picture of him with Amit Shah and expressed how emotional it was for him to see the minister praising the period drama.

"A very emotional and proud evening for me. Had the rare honour of having Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji watch #SamratPrithviraj." He added in Hindi, "Unki hamari film ke liye prashansa ne hamari mehnat safal kar di (His appreciation for our film has made our hard work successful)! Ever so thankful," and concluded it with a folded-hands emoji.

For the unknown, the period drama shows Akshay essaying the character of mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, and the story reportedly chronicles The First Battle of Tarain between the 12th-century ruler and Muhammad Ghori of the Ghurid dynasty.

Earlier, during the trailer launch of the film, Akshay was asked whether he would host a special screening for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Main kya dikhana chahunga, unko dekhna hoga wo apne aap hi dekh lenge, main kaun hota hu dikhane waala (Who am I to show the film to him? If he wants to watch it, he will)," the Good Newwz actor had said then. Apart from Akshay, the film will also mark 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut.