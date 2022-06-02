Amit Shah Enjoys 'Samrat Prithviraj' Screening, Lauds Depiction Of India's 'rich Cuture'

Just days ahead of Samrat Prithviraj's release, actor Akshay Kumar and the crew of the film organised a special screening for Home Minister Amit Shah. Based on the life of Chauhan dynasty ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan, the film is slated to release theatrically on June 3. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Attending a theatrical release after a gap of almost 13 years with his family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a special screening of Samrat Prithviraj in Delhi. After witnessing the story of the mighty ruler on the big screen, a seemingly elated Amit Shah lauded the cast and crew of the historical actioner.

Amit Shah shares his views after watching Prithviraj in Delhi

Having been a history student himself, the Home Minister stated that he had a great time watching the film which depicted India's rich culture. Speaking about the same, Amit Shah said. "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians," reported ANI.

On the other hand, the BJP leader also mentioned that it was after 13 years that he was watching a film in the theatre alongside his family. Sharing his experience, he added, "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film," reported ANI.

Amit Shah, in his address after watching the film also reflected thoughts on the Indian culture and women's empowerment that according to him was purely depicted in the film. "The film firmly displays the political power and freedom of women to make choices in the medieval period," he said. It is pertinent to mention here that besides Akshay Kumar, the film that will feature 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar as Prithviraj Chauhan's wife Sanyogita, will mark her Bollywood debut.

After concluding his address to the media, the Home Minister proceeded to leave along with his family. Doing so, he referenced an iconic dialogue from the film and said to his wife, 'Chalo Hukum' (which can be loosely translated as let's leave for the day, my highness).

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, together with the director and team of the film recently paid tribute to the valour of Prithviraj Chauhan at his Delhi fort, Rai Pithora. They placed a flag at Samrat Prithviraj’s statue, ahead of the release of their film on the big screen.

IMAGE: ANI/Twitter/Taran_Adarsh