Akshay Kumar Lauds Ahan Shetty On 'Tadap' Trailer Release, Proud Dad Suniel Shetty Reacts

The Bollywood industry is excited as Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan is gearing up to make his debut in ‘Tadap’. Here’s how Akshay Kumar praised the youngster

Adelle Fernandes
The Bollywood industry is extremely excited as Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty is gearing up to make his big debut. The trailer of his action film Tadap released on Wednesday and several celebrities congratulated the young star and wished him the best of luck. Akshay Kumar also headed to Twitter and shared the link of the trailer as he mentioned Ahan was ten steps ahead of his dad.

Akshay Kumar is all praises for Ahan Shetty's debut film's trailer release

Akshay Kumar praised the industry's all-new addition as he lauded Ahan Shetty. The actor wrote, "Yaar @SunielVShetty tera beta toh tujh se bhi das kadam aage hai. Yeh kis type ki herapheri hai bhai? What a trailer of #Tadap! Lots of love and best wishes to Ahaan." Translated in English, the tweet reads, "Suniel, your son is ten steps ahead of you. What is this herapheri?" 

Suneil Shetty was touched by the tweet and replied to it as he said, "You were the first one who wished and predicted something beautiful years ago by just looking at his pic akki … Thank you so very much for the love you always show … appreciate". Amitabh Bachchan also had some kind words for Ahan after the trailer was released Wednesday. He mentioned that he had seen him grow up before his eyes and was honoured to watch him enter the industry. His tweet read, "We saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes"

More about upcoming romantic action film 'Tadap' 

The film is a romantic action drama that will be helmed by Milan Luthria and will see Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan Shetty. The film is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film will soon be available for fans to view on the big screen as it is slated to release on December 3, 2021. Luthria had earlier mentioned in a statement that the film was a love story with both the leads playing pivotal roles. He added that he had seen the duo perform opposite each other during the rehearsals and workshops organized and noticed that they had immense chemistry.

(Image: Twitter/@sumitkadel, PTI)

