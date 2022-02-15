Akshay Kumar Looks Fierce In New Poster Of Bachchhan Paandey; Trailer To Be Out On Feb 18

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor has claimed the upcoming film has it all - action, comedy, romance and drama. While the movie is over a month away, the makers are keeping the audience entertained with regular updates. Akshay Kumar recently shared a brand new poster of the upcoming movie and also announced the release date of its trailer.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay Kumar recently shared a much intriguing poster of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. In the poster, the actor could be seen looking fierce as ever. He has an intense look on his face as he looks in the camera with his blue and white eye. He also wore a blue coloured headband and a golden earring. The poster read, "Mujhe Bhai Nahi, GODFATHER Bolte Hain." Sharing the poster, the actor announced the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on February 18, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! Bachchhan Paandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022." Akshay Kumar's fans widely reacted to the poster and penned how they cannot wait to watch the film.

Bachchhan Paandey release date

Last month, on January 18, 2022, Akshay Kumar and the makers of the film announced its release date. The Sooryavanshi star shared two new posters from the film to announce the date. In one of the posters, the actor could be seen sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and knives. The other saw him seated in the front with a group of people. Sharing the poster, the Khiladi star wrote, "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey in cinemas on March 18, 2022."

More about Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon in a lead role. The film's plot is touted to revolve around a gangster, played by Kumar, who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will play the role of a journalist, who wishes to become a film director. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji, while Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar