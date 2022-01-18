'Bachchan Pandey': Akshay Kumar Dons Rugged Look In New Poster; Release Date Unveiled

Given the current pandemic situation in the country, several big production houses have been postponing the release of their upcoming films. Now, much to the delight of the fans, actor Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his forthcoming highly anticipated film Bachchan Pandey.

The film directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release theatrically on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. Akshay announced the news on Twitter with two posters from the film. In one of the posters, Bollywood's Khiladi star can be seen posing in rugged wear sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and weapons. The other poster features Akshay seated on a truck pointing a gun at the sky along with a group of people. Akshay shared the poster and informed how the upcoming film is a complete package of ‘Action, comedy, romance and drama.’

Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date

While the new release date of Bachchan Pandey has come as a blessing for the fans of Akshay Kumar and the posters of the film will surely build anticipation for the audience wanting more. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after Entertainment, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4.

Kriti has earlier collaborated with Sajid in her debut project Heropanti as well as Housefull 4. Bachchan Pandey will see Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Kriti will be seen in the role of a journalist, whose dream is to become a film director. The film had commenced its shoot in January 2021 in Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, previously, during her interaction with Pinkvilla, Kriti spoke about Bachchan Pandey and had revealed that the script of the film is 'unique' and 'very entertaining.' She even spoke about her experience of working with Akshay again. She then shared that Akshay is constantly having fun, and likes people to also have fun on shooting sets. She further shared that he would play games like Tambola and all, and even the people who were serving food there, the people from the hotel would also join them in it.