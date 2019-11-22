Akshay Kumar Movies: Best Comic Scenes From The Movie Bhool Bhulaiya

Apart from doing films related to modern social issues and biopics on famous people. Akshay Kumar is known for his comic timings and has aced in certain comedy films. He played the role of Dr Aditya Shrivastav, a psychiatrist who comes to India to solve a mystery and help a friend’s wife suffering from a psychological disorder. Bhool Bhulaiya was a horror-comedy film released in 2007. With Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film was an instant hit with critics and audience alike. We picked up 5 best scenes from the movie, which proved Akshay Kumar as the king of comic timings, yet again.

Akshay Kumar's comic scenes from Bhool Bhulaiya

Akshay’s entry

The entire film has characters who play serious roles, generally scared from the ghost who happens to posses their house. When Akshay Kumar enters the house, that is when the actual comedy scenes in the film starts. He has been called by his friend Siddharth Chaturvedi – Shiney Ahuja to treat a patient. And the doctor starts looking for the patient ever since he steps inside the house and thinks everybody is a patient inside the house. That scene is one of the best in the movie.

Searching for the bathroom

Doctor Aditya- Akshay Kumar decides to stay in the house for better research on the case. He looks for a bathroom the very next day he comes and when he finds one, the events that happen and the dialogues leaves the audience in splits.

Ghungroo

For research on the case, Dr Aditya stays up late at night when he finds out that spooky events happen after everybody is asleep. He meets a new partner who helps him with the research. One of the iconic scenes of the movie is when they meet and the double meaning jokes that Akshay Kumar cracks.

Trying to woo Radha

Radha – Ameesha Patel, is one of the important characters in the film and Dr Aditya is smitten by her. He tries to woo her by making her laugh and by following her to places, sometimes. One of the scenes, when he tries to make a conversation with her standing by her room’s window, has the best comic timings which prove Akshay Kumar’s versatility as an actor.

