Akshay Kumar Responds To Aamir Khan's 'Good Newwz' Review On Twitter And It's A Must-see

Good Newwz is making headlines ever since the trailer released as it promises to be a laughter ride. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with positive reviews of the Akshay Kumar starrer and even if that wasn't enough Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan tweeted about it saying that he just 'can't stop laughing'. And now, Akshay Kumar responded to his tweet saying that he is glad that he could make the actor laugh. Take a look below-

Akshay Kumar responds to Aamir Khan's tweet

Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh 😁🙏🏻 https://t.co/XOk7Jhlynx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 20, 2019

Aamir Khan's reaction to the trailer:

Besides being lauded by fans and critics for its unique star cast and story plot, the trailer of Good Newwz has also managed to impress celebrities. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Kiku Sharda and Nikitan Dheer have already given the trailer of the comedy entertainer a ‘thumbs-up’.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who has a bandwagon of projects in the likes of Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, and others seems to have chosen a small film alongside Kareena Kapoor titled Good Newwz over a big-budgeted Dharma film. Ace-filmmaker Karan Johar in a recent interview with a leading news agency claimed that he is one of the rare B-town stars who choose the content over the scale of the project or the director.

He also revealed that he was planning on a large scale feature with the actor but he decided to act in the upcoming comedy. “I have loved Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films and I always wanted to make such movies but Dharma (his production house) has never made a film like that. I went with a big film to Akshay because he is a mega movie star. Akshay’s uniqueness is that he searches for content. He never looks for scale or opulence or who is the director. He is one superstar who has always supported first-time directors and that’s rare for a movie star,”

Watch the trailer of the film below-

