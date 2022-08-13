Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Canadian Citizenship, Reveals He Mulled Move When Films Failed

Akshay Kumar has given many hits but has had a string of flops this year with Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. The actor was recently asked about his citizenship in a recent interview. Also, he is often trolled for holding Canadian citizenship, and this issue is usually brought up when Akshay Kumar talks about national causes.

However, while speaking to Lallantop, the actor opened up about his Canadian citizenship. The actor also admitted that he still holds Canadian citizenship while paying taxes in India. Akshay Kumar also said that he was considering moving to Canada when his films were not working.

Akshay considers shifting to Canada and opens up about his Canadian citizenship

Talking about his citizenship, Akshay said he is “an Indian, from India, and will always remain so.” He also said that he got his Canadian citizenship at a time when his films had stopped working and he was thinking about moving to Canada. “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there,” he added.

Speaking to Lallantop, he said that one of his friends lived in Canada and advised that Akshay too should move there if he is not finding success in India. “A lot of people move there for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship), and got it,” Akshay said.

Akshay also said that soon after this, he began experiencing professional success again, and he decided that he should stay back. “Then I thought that I will stay in my country, never thought about moving again,” he added.

Further, the actor admitted that he holds a Canadian passport but pays his taxes in India. Explaining the same, “I have a passport. What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian, and I will always be an Indian.”

