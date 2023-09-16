Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Break Into Bhangra In Mission Raniganj Song | Watch

The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue have released the first song from the film. Titled Jalsa 2.0, a poster announcing the song was shared by film lead Akshay Kumar. Parineeti Chopra, who stars opposite Akshay in the film, also features in the video.

3 things you need to know

Film leads Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have previously starred in Kesari (2019) which also carried strong themes of patriotism.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue tells the story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 65 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

The film recently underwent a slight title change.

First song out from Mission Raniganj



Pooja Entertainment released the first song from Mission Raniganj, titled Jalsa 2.0. The song paints a colourful picture of Punjab with Akshay Kumar turning out in ethnic attire as Jaswant Singh Gill. Also present in the video, is Parineeti Chopra. This serves as her first official glimpse from the film as Mission Raniganj's motion poster only featured Akshay.



In a typical celebration scene, Akshay can be seen busting out into bhangra as the song proceeds. Previously, a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's sets showed Akshay and Parineeti evidently having a gala time as they shot for the song.

Mission Raniganj title changed



Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is the Akshay Kumar-starrer's new title. The film was initially titled The Great Indian Rescue. However, in tandem with the recent chatter around the Republic of India being potentially renamed Bharat, the makers chose to replace the term 'Indian' with 'Bharat'. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is slated to release in theatres on October 6.