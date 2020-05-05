Akshay Kumar Practises Many Physical Art Forms & Workouts At The Age Of 52; Details Inside

At 52 years of age, Akshay Kumar is still on top of his acting game and is ageing like fine wine. In fact, the Bollywood megastar still looks sharp and often serves his incredibly good looks in his movies, all thanks to his workout routine.

The actor is known for his dedication and discipline towards fitness and is often regarded as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, even at this age. He also loves performing his own action stunts. He has often done things that no other actor has thought of doing.

Ever wondered what keeps him at the peak even at this age? Let's take a look at Akshay Kumar’s sporting life and the physical and martial art forms he practices.

Akshay Kumar practises Martial Arts

Akshay Kumar has a disciplined approach to everything. He is an incredibly dedicated actor and not only towards his roles but with his daily lifestyle and health as well. He has a fascination with martial arts that he reportedly started practising at a very young age.

The actor started practising karate when he was in the eighth grade. In 2009, he was awarded the Japanese honour of "Katana" which is recognized as one of the highest honours in the art form. He is also an expert in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. Akshay Kumar often practices his kicking and punching skills at the gym. Not only does this keep him fit, but it also helps him unlock his potential.

And it doesn’t end here. He has also reportedly earned a sixth-degree black belt in Goju-Ryu karate, which is also known as the hard-soft technique. Speaking regarding martial arts to an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar said that martial arts is one of the few things that combines mental and physical health and he loves this form of exercise to keep up his energy and vitality. He said that martial arts help combat stress too.

Akshay Kumar's workout

The actor is also said to love combining various forms of workout techniques which includes swimming, jogging, parkour, Hula hooping with wooden beads, playing sports, cycling, swimming with weights, etc.

Akshay Kumar, while speaking regarding his fitness routine to a media outlet, has said that mixing up your fitness routine is important so that you don't get bored. Yoga and martial arts are very important for maintaining internal balance with physical fitness, he said.

In a nutshell, it does seem quite impressive that he finds time to pursue his passion for martial arts and manages to stay fit. With such a fitness regime at this age, he can easily compete with the younger actors without even having to try.

