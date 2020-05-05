Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty & Other Celebs Feature In COVID-19 Gully Gang Song

Artists all over the world are trying to spread the awareness of COVID-19 outbreak and how to effectively deal with it while staying safe. Celebrities and artists are taking their time to help the community in their own ways either by virtually communicating with their fans and viewers, making music, and raising funds. Recently, fans of the rap genre got a treat when the famed Gully Gang came up with a trilingual rap about the COVID-19 outbreak and it featured Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Atul Kulkarni. Read on to know more:

Bollywood stars feature in a Gully Gang song

On May 4, 2020, the official YouTube channel of the Gully Gang posted a new video. It features artists like MC Altaf, the 7Bantaiz, and Dopeadelicz, who is mostly known for his chartbuster song Aai Shapath Saheb Me Navtho. The new song titled as Stay Home Stay Safe has received over 15 thousand views. It features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Diya Mirza, and Atul Kulkarni.

In the song Stay Home Stay Safe, the rappers talk about how it is important to stay home during such times when even the police have asked us to stay home. Doctors are risking their lives too and it will be wrong to not follow the government rules and regulations amidst this coronavirus outbreak.

Vivian Fernandes, also known by the stage name DIVINE, who is the founder of Gully Gang Entertainment said that as one of the representatives of the hip-hop community of India, he along with his team are extending a small gesture towards the COVID-19 warriors and are trying to spread awareness among people who stay in densely populated areas. He further appealed to the Indian youth to help others and co-operate with the Police, local administration, and healthcare officials.

