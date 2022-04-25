Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is surely a busy actor with a long list of upcoming films in his kitty. The actor, who was last seen in Bachchhan Paanday and was also shooting for Selfiee, has now kickstarted a new untitled film with Radhika Madan. The actor recently confirmed the news with a video of him and Madan performing the coconut-breaking ritual and signing a prayer in a new video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently announced that he has begun shooting for an untitled film co-starring Radhika Madan. The actor shared a video of the auspicious coconut-breaking ritual from the film's sets. In the video, the actor was seen dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt and brown pants, while Radhika Madan donned a red saree.

In the caption, the actor wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it." The actor further asked fans to suggest a title of the film and wrote, "In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes." The actor also tagged Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, confirming that the upcoming film is the official Hindi remake of Suriya starrer 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Details about Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's new project

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have begun filming for an untitled upcoming film helmed by Sudha Kongara. The movie is the official Hindi remake of South star Suriya's 2020 hit film Soorarai Pottru. While there were several speculations about Akshay Kumar leading the movie, it was not confirmed till the actor himself shared the video. Radhika Madan is touted to play the role of Akshay Kumar's better half in the upcoming film. As per various reports, the actor will portray a Marathi woman in the movie. The upcoming film will be jointly bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, which is led by the South star himself.

Details about Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru was based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, who made air travel affordable for the common man of the country. Suriya played the lead role in the film, while Aparna Balamurali portrayed his wife. The film was well received by the audience who made it a box office hit.

