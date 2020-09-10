Akshay Kumar Reacts To A Fan Who Shared An Autograph Signed By The Actor In 1991

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to a fan’s post on Twitter, who shared the actor’s autograph which he had signed in 1991. Wishing Akshay Kumar on his birthday (September 9), in his tweet, the fan mentioned that he has been in awe of Akshay Kumar’s work since his all-time hit Khiladi. More so, the fan also shared a priceless throwback picture with the actor from the sets of his film Deedar. Take a look at the fans post:

Also Read | Coronavirus: 60% Of 89,000 New Cases In India Reported From 5 States, Says Centre

Fans' post with Akshay

Happy Birthday my favorite hero @akshaykumar I am your fan since all time hit Khiladi. Sharing my picture with you clicked on sets of Deedar in Anand bungalow, Juhu. All the best, waiting eagerly for @LakshmiBombOffl pic.twitter.com/Fc10rMppuf — doha_tweets (@doha_tweetups) September 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar’s reaction:

Reacting to the heartwarming post, Akshay Kumar thanked the fan for sharing the picture and conveyed his best regards. Soon after Akshay Kumar reacted to the post on Twitter, netizens showered love on the actor for being 'warm-hearted' and lauded him for always being close with his fans. Some fans also enquired about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Trump Backtracks From Admission Of 'playing Down' COVID-19 In US In Most Typical Fashion

Wow! Thank you so much for sharing and the wishes 😁 https://t.co/SG64QDwzZx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Trump Backtracks From Admission Of 'playing Down' COVID-19 In US In Most Typical Fashion

Fans react:

Happy birthday my fevorite super talented and energetic alway young super stat Akshay sir many more returns of the and u have best and grate years ahead .. — prasad gv (@gv_prasad99) September 10, 2020

Sir you are so warm-hearted. Always connected to fans. I love you sir. Jeete raho! when is your next mvie releasing? — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 10, 2020

Akshay, never fails to impress with his simplicity. — Amey Joshi (@ameyjoshi) September 10, 2020

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bachchan Pandey, which is the remake of the South Indian hit film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around the life of a villager who battles his fiancée’s father to protect his family. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie promises to deliver Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar, making the film watch-worthy.

Reportedly, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming sequel Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows the adventures of an Indian policeman. Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb.

Also Read | Coronavirus: 60% Of 89,000 New Cases In India Reported From 5 States, Says Centre

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.