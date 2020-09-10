Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Reacts To A Fan Who Shared An Autograph Signed By The Actor In 1991

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to a fan's post, which features the actor's signed autograph back from the year 1991. Read the details here.

Written By
Tarun Nair
Akshay Kumar

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to a fan’s post on Twitter, who shared the actor’s autograph which he had signed in 1991. Wishing Akshay Kumar on his birthday (September 9), in his tweet, the fan mentioned that he has been in awe of Akshay Kumar’s work since his all-time hit Khiladi. More so, the fan also shared a priceless throwback picture with the actor from the sets of his film Deedar. Take a look at the fans post:

Fans' post with Akshay

Akshay Kumar’s reaction:

Reacting to the heartwarming post, Akshay Kumar thanked the fan for sharing the picture and conveyed his best regards. Soon after Akshay Kumar reacted to the post on Twitter, netizens showered love on the actor for being 'warm-hearted' and lauded him for always being close with his fans. Some fans also enquired about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react:

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Bachchan Pandey, which is the remake of the South Indian hit film Veeram. The story of the film revolves around the life of a villager who battles his fiancée’s father to protect his family. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie promises to deliver Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar, making the film watch-worthy.

Reportedly, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming sequel Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows the adventures of an Indian policeman. Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb.

First Published:
