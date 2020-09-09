Coronavirus: 60% Of 89,000 New Cases In India Reported From 5 States, Says Centre

India reported 89,706 new cases, 61% of which were reported from five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu — the Union Health Ministry has said. The Ministry also said that these five states also account for 70% of all the COVID-19 deaths in the country. Rajesh Bhusan said in a statement, “There are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases. 28 states/UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70%.”

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8 said that COVID-19 mortality rate in India is declining. Earlier, the death rate was 2.15%, but now it stands at 1.70%. Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, “The case fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.70%." While addressing a press conference he shared latest developments related to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said that 5 states in the country account for the most number of cases and deaths.

As per the COVID-19 reports by the Ministry of Health Country's COVID-19 deaths per million population is 53 which is among the lowest across the world. India witnessed a sudden spike with fresh cases in 24 hours after over 90,000 cases were reported on Sunday and Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in India is 42,80,422 out of which 33,23,950 people have recovered and 72,775 have died.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, India has also been working a lot to improve the health facilities in the hospitals treating COVID patients. Plasma Banks have also been set up across the country so that more lives can be saved. A few days ago, the central government had also provided ventilators for the treatment. The hospitals are being directed to keep up with the best practices, the only more and more people will recover from infection.

