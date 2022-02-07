Akshay Kumar Refuses To Promote 'Bachchan Pandey' On Kapil Sharma's Show; Here's Why

Actor Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma’s friendly bond is quite visible on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. With every film’s release, the ace actor is spotted at the show along with his team to promote his films. However, according to reports by Hindustan Times, the actor will not be appearing on the show to promote his next Bachchan Pandey.

The film which is set for Holi release on March 18, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. According to the leading daily, the makers of the show had breached the trust of the actor after which it is believed he will not feature on it. It started when Akshay along with Sara Ali Khan and Aaand L Rai had featured on the show to promote Atrangi Re and the comedian asked him about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality.’ Kapil hilariously spoke about how Kumar had asked a famous politician about how he liked eating mangoes. He was supposedly alluding to an interview that the actor did with PM Modi a few years back. The clip of this exchange between the two is what led to the friction.

In the clip, the Good Newwz actor challenged Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian diverts the subject. The source on the basis of anonymity told HT that apparently after the shoot got over, the actor requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office.

The source claimed that Akshay who takes all of Kapil’s jokes head-on requested the channel to not air that question. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. This was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay has sought clarification before he appears on the show again.



The film directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release theatrically on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/TKSSHOWOFFICIAL/AKSHAYkUMAR