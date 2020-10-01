Akshay Kumar Releases 'Bell Bottom' First Poster, Film To Be Released On April 2 Next Year

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share yet another poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The poster features Akshay running with a suitcase in his hand, on what appears to be an airport runway. In his caption, Akshay Kumar announced that Bell Bottom has completed its shooting schedule and mentioned that the film is a result of teamwork.

'I am grateful': Akshay Kumar

Adding to the same, Akshay mentioned that he remains grateful to 'each and every member' of the cast and crew. Kumar further wrote, ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much’. Take a look at the film’s poster here:

As the film completed its start-to-finish schedule, Akshay Kumar said, “It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined.”

He continued, “I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again”.

Speaking about her experience of shooting for Bell Bottom, Vaani Kapoor said, "This was easily among the smoothest productions that I have been a part of. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear and health concerns but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot.”

All about Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. More so, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh, the upcoming film is set to release on April 2, 2021.

